Zomato delivery boy distributes chocolates with every order to mark his birthday, netizens ask company to gift him something

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 30

A Zomato delivery guy shared a wholesome story of how he celebrated his birthday in a most beautiful way. Besides buying a shirt for himself, he distributed chocolates with every order he went to deliver.

Sharing the post on Facebook, Karan Apte wrote, “Today’s my birthday, I bought a new shirt and distributed chocolates with every order I delivered in Zomato.”

He shared two pictures along with the post.

Since being posted by a meme page on facebook, the post has accumulated over 3,500 likes. There has been a plethora of wishes pouring in for him as netizens are praying for his longevity. Many are asking the company—Zomato— to do something for him.

#Facebook