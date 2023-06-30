Zomato delivery boy distributes chocolates with every order to mark his birthday, netizens ask company to gift him something

Chandigarh, June 30
A Zomato delivery guy shared a wholesome story of how he celebrated his birthday in a most beautiful way. Besides buying a shirt for himself, he distributed chocolates with every order he went to deliver.
Sharing the post on Facebook, Karan Apte wrote, “Today’s my birthday, I bought a new shirt and distributed chocolates with every order I delivered in Zomato.”
He shared two pictures along with the post.
Since being posted by a meme page on facebook, the post has accumulated over 3,500 likes. There has been a plethora of wishes pouring in for him as netizens are praying for his longevity. Many are asking the company—Zomato— to do something for him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry
This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade
Buying in index major Infosys and HDFC Bank also helps marke...
Cry for help on the face of every brother, sister and child I meet, Rahul Gandhi says on his Manipur visit
On Friday morning, Rahul went to Moirang and met people disp...
Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73
Was undergoing treatment at the PGI
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle
Will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers