Zomato delivery boy goes on horse to deliver food in Hyderabad, says ‘petrol nahi mila bhai, 3 ghante line me khada raha..’

Chandigarh, January 3
As most petrol pumps put up a ‘no stock’ board owing to truckers' strike on Tuesday, a Zomato worker went on a horse to deliver food.
A video showing a man galloping on the streets of Hyderabad carrying a bag with Zomato's logo has gone viral.
HYDERABADI THINGS!— Revathi (@revathitweets) January 3, 2024
A Zomato delivery person goes riding a horse to deliver food! The city came to a grinding halt yesterday after most fuel stations put up ‘no stock’ board owing to truckers strike.
City isn’t still fully on the track with the shortage woes still continuing.… pic.twitter.com/g6VnKkP3e5
"Petrol nahi mila bhai. Teen ghante line me khada raha. Zomato se nikal gaya..petrol nahi mila.(There was no petrol. I waited in the queue for three hours. I left after taking the order but couldn't get the petrol),” he said when asked why he was riding a horse.
Most cities came to a grinding halt on Tuesday after most petrol pumps had put up ‘no stock’ board owing to truckers' strike.
Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps across the country amid a protest by truck drivers against the new hit-and-run law.
The clip showed the Zomato delivery boy arriving on horseback at Chanchalguda, located next to the Imperial Hotel.
He also waved to the public on the streets as he arrived on the horse.
