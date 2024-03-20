 Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

The Zomato CEO was in the eye of a storm after the launch of a "Pure Veg Mode" service

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, March 20

Amid a backlash over its policy to introduce a new "Pure Veg Mode" service, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday said the company will roll back the move to introduce green uniform for its new fleet, clarifying that all its riders will continue to wear red.

The Zomato CEO was in the eye of a storm after the launch of a "Pure Veg Mode" service, intended for strictly vegetarian customers in India, to be delivered by a "Pure Veg Fleet". Netizens expressed concern over the move, saying that some societies and RWAs may not allow Zomato's regular fleet to enter on the basis of the red-green colour segregation.

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders -- both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal said in an update post on X, formerly Twitter.

He explained that the fleet meant for vegetarian orders would not be identifiable on the ground but would show on the Zomato app and reassured customers that their veg orders would be served by the Veg Only fleet.

Elaborating on the rationale behind the decision, Goyal said this will ensure that Zomato's red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food, and blocked by any RWAs or societies during any special days.

Further, He emphasised, "our riders' physical safety is of paramount importance to us", adding, "We now realise that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice thing if that happened because of us".

Goyal concluded the long post on X by thanking netizens for their input as he said, "You made us understand the unintended consequences of this rollout. All the love, and all the brickbats were all so useful - and helped us get to this optimal point".

In a long late-night post on X on Tuesday, the Zomato CEO had said the food delivery platform will "roll it back in a heartbeat" in case it witnesses significant negative social repercussions arising from the move.

Goyal had also sought to allay concerns expressed by some users that some societies and RWAs may not allow Zomato's regular fleet to enter, after the launch of the "Pure Veg Fleet" in India for its pure vegetarian customers.

"There's an opinion that some societies and RWAs will now not let our regular fleet in. We will stay alert for any such cases and work with these RWAs to not let this happen. We understand our social responsibility due to this change, and we will not back down from solving it when the need arises," Goyal had said.

He elaborated upon the reason behind the introduction of the company's "Pure Veg Mode" service.

"But why did we need to separate the fleets? Because despite everyone's best efforts, sometimes the food spills into the delivery boxes. In those cases, the smell of the previous order travels to the next order and may lead to the next order smelling of the previous order. For this reason, we had to separate the fleet for veg orders," the Zomato CEO said.

He further emphasised that the new service strictly serves a dietary preference irrespective of a person's religion or caste.

"I would like to repeat that this feature strictly serves a dietary preference. And I know there are a lot of customers who would never order food from a restaurant which serves meat, irrespective of their religion/caste," Goyal said.

He also informed that participation in the company's Veg delivery fleet will not discriminate on the basis of its delivery partner's dietary preferences.

He concluded the post by promising that Zomato will roll back the Pure Veg Mode service in the event of significant negative social repercussions.

"And I promise, that if we see any significant negative social repercussions of this change, we will roll it back in a heartbeat," Goyal said.

He announced the launch of a "Pure Veg Mode" service on Tuesday to cater to customers who have pure vegetarian dietary preferences.

Goyal cited feedback from vegetarian customers as the reason for the launch of the new service and informed that the online food delivery platform is also introducing a "Pure Veg Fleet" in India for customers who follow a 100 per cent vegetarian diet.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Goyal stated that India has the highest percentage of vegetarians globally, and these new features were launched based on their feedback.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

2
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

3
Punjab

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

4
Punjab

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

5
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

6
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

7
India

Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

8
India

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to petitions seeking stay on implementation of CAA

9
Trending

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar welcomes K Kavitha to 'Tihar Club’,  says 'my dear Kejriwal ji, you are next now’

10
World

Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Aseefa enters politics in Pakistan, files nomination papers for bye-polls on seat vacated by father Zardari

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs

Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs

Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources

Section 21-G of Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation ...

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father

The children were aged around 11 and 6 years

Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University after attack on foreign students for offering namaz inside hostel

Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University after attack on foreign students for offering namaz inside hostel

Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at th...


Cities

View All

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

After prolonged winter, wheat harvesting set to begin soon

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula,says DEO

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Large-scale illegal mining in Ghaggar near Chatt Bir Zoo comes to light

Untreated sewage entering N-choe in Mohali area: Central Pollution Control Board

Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

AAP’s Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Enforcement Directorate can show Satyendar Jain is prima facie guilty: Supreme Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Projects suffered as BJP MPs didn’t use MPLAD funds: Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Panchal visits Sultanpur Lodhi

Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

2017 custodial death of woman at Dugri police station: High Court transfers case to CBI; hope for justice regains, says victim’s fiance

Three drug peddlers get 12 years in prison

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village