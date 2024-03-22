12-year-old boy ends life by suicide in Lucknow, family clueless about motive

Lucknow, March 22
A 12-year-old boy was found hanging in the terrace of his home in Triveni Nagar area in Lucknow.
Police said he died by suicide and have sent the body for post-mortem.
Adarsh, son of Malkhe Gaur, a painting artisan hailing from Sitapur, was found hanging by family members in their rented home on Thursday .
Malkhe, his wife Babita and two sons, Adarsh and Utkarsh, were residing in the house.
Sub Inspector Narain Verma said Adarsh, a Class 4 student of a private school, was asked by his mother to pick up his younger brother from school, on Thursday.
“Babita was busy with her chores and when she did not see Adarsh, she went to look for him and found the door to the terrace locked from outside. On gaining entry from a neighbouring terrace, she found Adarsh hanging from the iron angle of the tin shed,” said police.
She raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to help break the door and bring the body down. They took him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.
The Sub Inspector said during initial questioning, family members could not provide any insight into the motive behind Adarsh taking the extreme step.
