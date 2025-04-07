DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 20-year-old man found dead in field in UP, girlfriend seen crying near body

20-year-old man found dead in field in UP, girlfriend seen crying near body

She claimed that he hanged himself after they had an argument
article_Author
PTI
Saharanpur, Updated At : 06:48 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The body of a 20-year-old man was found in an agricultural field here, with his girlfriend crying nearby. She claimed that he hanged himself to death after an argument with her, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when farmers going to the fields on Kurdikheda-Barugarh road saw the man's body and found the girl crying near it, following which they informed the Biharigarh police station, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and identified the deceased as Samrej from Barugarh village.

Advertisement

He said that Samrej and the 18-year-old girl were in a relationship and belonged from different communities. The two met on Sunday morning in the field near their house and had an argument over something, after which Samrej pulled the scarf from her neck, made a noose with it and hanged himself from a tree, the officer added.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be ascertained after the report. The girl is being interrogated and further investigation is underway, they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper