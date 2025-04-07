20-year-old man found dead in field in UP, girlfriend seen crying near body

The body of a 20-year-old man was found in an agricultural field here, with his girlfriend crying nearby. She claimed that he hanged himself to death after an argument with her, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when farmers going to the fields on Kurdikheda-Barugarh road saw the man's body and found the girl crying near it, following which they informed the Biharigarh police station, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and identified the deceased as Samrej from Barugarh village.

Advertisement

He said that Samrej and the 18-year-old girl were in a relationship and belonged from different communities. The two met on Sunday morning in the field near their house and had an argument over something, after which Samrej pulled the scarf from her neck, made a noose with it and hanged himself from a tree, the officer added.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be ascertained after the report. The girl is being interrogated and further investigation is underway, they added.