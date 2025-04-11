22 killed following thunderstorms, rains in UP; CM Yogi announces Rs 4 lakh for kin

At least 22 persons and 45 animals were killed across Uttar Pradesh following devastating thunderstorms and rains on Thursday.

The unseasonal weather also led to the damage of 15 houses in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 4-lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased in the incident.

Advertisement

In a statement, the state government said, "The UP Government declares Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to kin of those who died due to thunderstorm and rain that occurred today. According to the Office of Relief Commissioner, a total of 22 persons and 45 animals died and 15 houses were damaged across state." The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased who lost their lives due to storms and lightning.

Taking to social media post on X, the office of Yogi Adityanath wrote that the Chief Minister had expressed condolences to the bereaved families and had given instructions to immediately give the permissible relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died in this natural disaster and to provide proper treatment to the injured. Maharaj Ji has also directed the provision of permissible assistance to those affected by animal loss."

Advertisement

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts of the state, especially for the eastern part of the state for today (April 11).

The regional MeT centre has predicted thunderstorms, lighting and squall like conditions for the districts of Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Chandauli, Barabanki, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Unnao, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ballia, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Ghazipur.

Meanwhile, at least 22 people lost their lives in Bihar's Nalanda district following storm and rains that struck the region, an official said on Thursday.

Of the total casualties, 21 people died as a result of the thunderstorm, while one person succumbed to injuries caused by lightning, the official said, adding that significant damage had also been reported to homes, livestock and agricultural crops.

District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed grief and directed officials to extend Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of each deceased person.

"A total of 22 people have died; of these, 21 died due to thunderstorms while one died due to lightning. CM has given directions for compensation to all the bereaved, and the directions are being followed. A compensation of Rs 4 Lakh each will be provided for the deceased," the official said.

In addition to the loss of human lives, significant damage has also been reported to homes, livestock, and agricultural crops, DM Shubhankar stated, adding that officials would begin an assessment of property and crop damage on Friday, after which compensation for the same would be provided.