3 men in BMW chase, block car driven by woman in Greater Noida for ‘about 2 km’

Chandigarh, May 7

A video of men in BMW chasing a family car and attempting to overtake it has gone viral on social media.

The incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida where three men in a BMW chased and blocked the car driven a woman’s for “about 2 km”.

The Knowledge Park police in Uttar Pradesh have launched a probe into the incident.

The men attacked the car of the woman who was driving to a hospital with her family. The viral video shows the men chasing the car, attempting to overtake it. The BMW even tried to hit her car, but she continued to drive.

In the video, it can be seen, the BMW blocking the vehicle. The woman, however, reverses her car and drives away.

The men then get out of the car and throw bottles towards them.

Sharing the video, a user wrote, “Goons in BMW chased & attacked on family. Family was going to the hospital… Location – Greater Noida near expo mart ( UP ).”

Soon after the video went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police launched an investigation.

???? ?????? ?? ????? ??? ???? ? ?????? ???????? ???? ???? ??????? ????? ????? ?? ????????? ???? ??? ??? — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 6, 2024

