3 men in BMW chase, block car driven by woman in Greater Noida for ‘about 2 km’

Chandigarh, May 7
A video of men in BMW chasing a family car and attempting to overtake it has gone viral on social media.
The incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida where three men in a BMW chased and blocked the car driven a woman’s for “about 2 km”.
The Knowledge Park police in Uttar Pradesh have launched a probe into the incident.
The men attacked the car of the woman who was driving to a hospital with her family. The viral video shows the men chasing the car, attempting to overtake it. The BMW even tried to hit her car, but she continued to drive.
In the video, it can be seen, the BMW blocking the vehicle. The woman, however, reverses her car and drives away.
The men then get out of the car and throw bottles towards them.
Sharing the video, a user wrote, “Goons in BMW chased & attacked on family. Family was going to the hospital… Location – Greater Noida near expo mart ( UP ).”
????? ?????? ?? ???? ?????? ??? ????? ?? ?? ?????? ????? –— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 6, 2024
2 ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ???? ????? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?????? ?? ????? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?? ???? 2 KM ???? ????? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ???? ?????? ????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ??? ??????? ??? ????? #Noida #Up pic.twitter.com/9PveXbDQAi
Soon after the video went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police launched an investigation.
???? ?????? ?? ????? ??? ???? ? ?????? ???????? ???? ???? ??????? ????? ????? ?? ????????? ???? ??? ???— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 6, 2024
????? ?????? ?? ???? ?????? ??? ????? ?? ?? ?????? ????? –— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 6, 2024
2 ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ???? ????? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?????? ?? ????? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?? ???? 2 KM ???? ????? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ???? ?????? ????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ??? ??????? ??? ????? #Noida #Up pic.twitter.com/9PveXbDQAi
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea LIVE: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Delhi CM's arrest
The bench also asked why relevant direct questions were not ...
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; 10.81 per cent voter turnout in first two hours
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission called off due to technical glitch
A valve snag in the rocket's upper stage forced mission man...
‘I cannot leave the film industry...’: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut on working in Bollywood
The BJP has fielded Kangana from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...