4 women dead, 20 persons injured as truck hit tractor-trailer in UP

PTI

Mainpuri (UP), April 20

Four women died and 20 persons were injured when a tractor-trolley was hit by a truck here on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened around 4 am near Fardpur village when around 35 persons onboard the tractor-trailer were returning from a child’s ‘namkaran’ ceremony, they said.

According to one of the injured passengers, Virendra Singh Lodhi Rajput, 25 women were among the 35 people who had gone to attend the ceremony of his daughter’s child in Beldhara village, they said.

SHO Bichwan Police Station said when they reached Fardpur village, the headlight of the tractor developed some problems. They parked it on the roadside to fix it when a speeding truck rammed into the tractor-trailer.

Twenty injured persons were admitted to the district hospital and four others, including three women, were rushed to Safai Hospital in critical condition, he said.

While Fulmat (35),Ramakanti Devi (45) and Sanjay Devi (30) died on the spot, Dropadi Devi (40) succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, the SHO said.

The locals caught hold of the truck driver and handed him over to the police.