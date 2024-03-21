50 attending a cremation procession injured in bee attack in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 21
Over 50 people were injured when a colony of bees attacked a cremation procession in Mohanlalganj, on the outskirts of Lucknow.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Rajkhera area and people scurried for cover, leaving the corpse.
According to reports, one Molhe, 80, had died on Wednesday due to prolonged illness and his cremation was to be performed later in the evening.
As the procession was on its way to the cremation site, it passed under a cluster fig tree and a beehive on the tree broke suddenly, instigating the bee attack.
About 50 people were taken to the community health centre where they were given first aid and later discharged.
The local people later set a stack of hay on fire to drive away the bees. The cremation took place later in the evening.
