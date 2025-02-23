62 crore devotees have visited Maha Kumbh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that 620 million devotees had visited the Maha Kumbh mela being held at Prayagraj.

Welcoming the guests at the Unicorn Companies Conclave in Agra, CM Yogi said, "I can call it the Unicorn Maha Kumbh of the startup world because, at this time, Maha Kumbh is an attraction for people."

CM Yogi highlighted that such a gathering of people during a specific time period is a "rare" event.

"So far, 62 crore devotees have come to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh... Such a large gathering of people during a specific period is one of the rare events of this century. This tradition of India has given rise to the arrangement of organising these events at four important places in India since ancient times," Yogi said.

Meanwhile, the authorities managing the Maha Kumbh mela have implemented extensive crowd-control measures at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to ensure smooth management and safety as a huge influx of devotees is expected on upcoming Maha Shivratri festival. Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh said that devotees would only be allowed to go to the platform when the train arrives.

"We have increased alertness ahead of the Maha Kumbh snan on Mahashivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed here is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here. We are making regular announcements for trains so that they stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity. All arrangements are in place," said DSP Singh.

The last major bath of Maha Shivratri, is scheduled for February 26, at the Maha Kumbh.