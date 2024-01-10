7 members of family in Uttar Pradesh go to sleep, in the morning 5 children are found dead

IANS

Amroha, January 10

In a tragic incident, five children of a family died of suffocation in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, police said.

Two others in a critical situation have been rushed to hospital.

According to reports, the family had lit a coal heater in the house which possibly caused the children to suffocate.

"Prima facie the cause of death could be due to lack of oxygen because these people had burnt a coal brazier in their room," said a police official.

The neighbours got suspicious when the family did not open the door on Tuesday.

They broke open the door and found the five children dead.

The house belonged to Raheezuddin, whose three children and two of his relatives died. The condition of his wife and brother is said to be critical.

