Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 30

Don-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest at his ancestral burial ground in Gazipur on Saturday.

However, all eyes were on absconding Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, who tops the UP Police’s list of ‘lady dons’ if she would come to bid her last respects to the gangster-politician husband at the burial ground on Saturday.

She did not come for the last rites rituals on Friday related to Ansari's burial.

His body was taken to the Kali Bagh burial ground where a grave was dug on Friday next to his mother. Ansari's brother and son attended the burial amid chaos as supporters tried to break barricades.

Afsa is wanted in multiple cases, including under the Gangster Act, and has been on the run for over a year now. Afsa, who calls herself a homemaker, is wanted in three major cases, including two cases of land grabbing in Chhavni line and Babeddi locality lodged in 2019. On January 31, 2022, a case was registered against her at Mau’s Dakshin Tola Police Station under the Gangster Act.

Despite enforcing section 144, the UP Police have beefed up the security at the family’s ancestral graveyard in Ghazipur’s Mehmoodabad and have deployed cops in plain clothes to keep a close watch, if Afsa turns up.

“We have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the graveyard. Also, we have deployed staff in plain clothes to keep a strict vigil on the movement of his absconding wife in the area and to avoid any law and order breach,” said Omveer Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ghazipur.

