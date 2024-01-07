 Banarasi saree weavers upbeat as orders for Ram Mandir-themed sarees pour in : The Tribune India

  Uttar Pradesh
  Banarasi saree weavers upbeat as orders for Ram Mandir-themed sarees pour in

Banarasi saree weavers upbeat as orders for Ram Mandir-themed sarees pour in

The first phase of the temple is nearing completion and PM Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony on January 22

Banarasi saree weavers upbeat as orders for Ram Mandir-themed sarees pour in

Workers stand in front of the under construction site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Reuters file



PTI

Varanasi, January 7

Banarasi sarees on the theme of ‘Ram Mandir’ are set to make a fashion statement with weavers here working on beautiful drapes ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony this month.

The weavers have received customised orders for various patterns on the sarees, including Ram Mandir motifs on the pallu, designs detailing life of Lord Ram right from his childhood to killing Ravana, and ‘Shree Ram’ inscriptions on the border.

The first phase of the temple is nearing completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict in 2019, settling a temple-mosque dispute that went over a century back. The court backed the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for building a mosque.

As Ayodhya decks up for the ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) at the Ram Mandir, artisans across the country are expressing their enthusiasm for the temple opening through unique creations.

Anisur Rahman, a weaver from the Mubarakpur area here said there is huge excitement among Varanasi's weaver community for the grand event.

“Sarees with detailing work and motifs about historical features have always been in great demand but the sentiment towards the Ram temple is completely different,” Rahman told PTI.

“We are preparing sarees on the Ram Mandir theme and these will be soon be part of the fashion statement. We have orders from different parts of the country from women who want to celebrate January 22 at their respective places wearing these sarees,” he said.

Explaining the types of sarees being designed on the theme of Ram temple, Rahman said, “One type of sarees have an inscription of Ram temple on the pallu; these sarees are being made in red and yellow colour and the inscription is in shade of golden. The second kind of sarees are available in multiple colours and they have a border with 'Shree Ram' written throughout.”

“The third type of sarees are the most detailed one which depict the different phases of Lord Ram's life right from his childhood to killing of Ravana,” he added.

Madan, another weaver from the Peeli Kothi area here, said the sarees with depiction of ‘Ram Darbar’ on the pallu are also in great demand.

“We have two orders from the US as well for the Ram Mandir-themed sarees,” said Madan. The price of these sarees start from Rs 7,000 and go up to Rs 1 lakh.

Renowned for its exemplary workmanship, Banarasi silk weaves are a treasured handloom for women across all generations. Woven with immaculate artistry and nostalgic narratives, the culture of the land is mirrored in its royal brocades, resplendent motifs and rich hues.

“Over the years, the weaving ecosystem of Banaras has been subject to the influence of myriad cultures and traditions, and in due course of time developed a unique design language that is admired far and wide,” said Madan.

“The brocades of Banaras revolve around its detailed motifs that define the very essence of this drape. Artisans and weavers draw inspiration from the landscape surrounding them and bring to life motifs synonymous with various themes,” he added.

During his visit to Ayodhya on December 30, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony and appealed to people to light special diyas -- Shri Ram Jyoti -- in their homes to celebrate the day of ‘pran pratishtha’ at Ram temple.

