BJP's 10th list of candidates for LS poll: UP Minister Jaiveer Singh Thakur to face Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri

Lucknow, April 10
The BJP on Wednesday announced its tenth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, pitting Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Jaiveer Singh Thakur against Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, from the Mainpuri seat.
Of the nine candidates announced by the BJP, seven are from Uttar Pradesh.
It has named former MP Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, as its candidate from the Ballia Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP Virendra Singh Mast.
In Allahabad, the party denied a ticket to sitting MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and announced the name of Neeraj Tripathi in her place.
Sitting BJP MP Vinod Sonkar from the Kaushambi (SC) seat has been retained while Praveen Patel was named as the party candidate from the Phulpur seat.
BP Saroj got a ticket from the Machhalishahr (SC) seat and Paras Nath Rai has been made the BJP candidate from Ghazipur.
