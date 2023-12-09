Caught on cam: Woman accidentally shot inside police station in Aligarh, in serious condition

Aligarh (UP), December 9
A woman who went to a police station in UP's Aligarh for passport verification was mistakenly shot in her head with a pistol belonging to Sub-Inspector.
The video of the incident was captured on CCTV.
Warning: Disturbing visuals— Nabeel Shah (@oye_nabeel) December 8, 2023
In UP Aligarh, a woman who turned up at police station for passport verification caught a bullet to her head from close range fired from pistol of sub-inspector Manoj Sharma. Victim critical.
CCTV footage of the incident.#Aligarh#UP pic.twitter.com/0dqFtIf04G
In the video, the woman can be seen entering the police station and standing there.
After some time, a police official came and handed a pistol to Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma.
While cleaning it, it was accidentally fired at the woman, causing her to fall on the ground.
The injured woman was immediately taken to JN Medical College for treatment. She is being operated upon and is said to be in a critical condition.
