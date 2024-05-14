Caught on camera: Car hits, runs over woman toll plaza staff on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Meerut, May 14
A woman staff member at the Kashi toll plaza in Paratpur area on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway suffered serious injuries after being hit and run over by the driver of a car, who fled after the incident.
A video of the incident captured on CCTV shows the driver talking to the woman before abruptly accelerating due to which the employee falls on the bonnet of the vehicle and slides off as it picks up speed.
#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: At the Kashi Toll Plaza, a car coming from Delhi crashes into a woman employee of the toll plaza on being asked for the toll. The woman was heavily injured and was rushed to the hospital. (13.05)— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024
(CCTV source: Toll Plaza) pic.twitter.com/uRjxIHTdNg
The woman staff member was rushed to hospital.
"A car coming from Delhi misbehaved with our staff. Upon asking for the toll, the car drove over the staff member, injuring her severely. This is a serious incident and the administration should take proper action so that such incidents do not happen again." Anil Sharma, the manager of Kashi toll plaza told ANI.
A complaint has been filed and police are investigating, including reviewing the CCTV footage from the toll booth to identify the culprit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi performs Ganga pujan, visits Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi before filing nomination
It is believed that anyone who comes to Kashi needs to seek ...
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
Death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 14
The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard falls at a petrol pump i...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad
Harpal Singh had asked Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary to conduct...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...