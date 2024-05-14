Caught on camera: Car hits, runs over woman toll plaza staff on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

ANI

Meerut, May 14

A woman staff member at the Kashi toll plaza in Paratpur area on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway suffered serious injuries after being hit and run over by the driver of a car, who fled after the incident.

A video of the incident captured on CCTV shows the driver talking to the woman before abruptly accelerating due to which the employee falls on the bonnet of the vehicle and slides off as it picks up speed.

#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: At the Kashi Toll Plaza, a car coming from Delhi crashes into a woman employee of the toll plaza on being asked for the toll. The woman was heavily injured and was rushed to the hospital. (13.05)



(CCTV source: Toll Plaza) pic.twitter.com/uRjxIHTdNg — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

The woman staff member was rushed to hospital.

"A car coming from Delhi misbehaved with our staff. Upon asking for the toll, the car drove over the staff member, injuring her severely. This is a serious incident and the administration should take proper action so that such incidents do not happen again." Anil Sharma, the manager of Kashi toll plaza told ANI.

A complaint has been filed and police are investigating, including reviewing the CCTV footage from the toll booth to identify the culprit.