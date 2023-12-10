 Celebratory firing: 16-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in UP : The Tribune India

  • Uttar Pradesh
Celebratory firing: 16-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in UP

The incident took place during a haldi ceremony in the village, say police

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Pratapgarh, December 10

A 16-year-old boy has died of a gunshot wound he suffered during celebratory firing at a marriage function at a village here in Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday and a case was registered at the Aaspur Devsara police station against the accused and he was arrested, Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Singh said.

The celebratory firing took place during the haldi ceremony of Phoolchandra Dubey's daughter, whose marriage was scheduled for Saturday, he said.

Dubey's nephew Pintu, who had come from Mumbai to attend the marriage, fired from his licensed pistol, and Ajay Kumar, who was working for the tent company, was seriously injured, Singh said.

Kumar was taken to Prayagraj for treatment and he died of the injury on Saturday, the SHO said.

Pintu was booked on a complaint from the boy's father Suresh, the SHO said. The pistol used in the crime has been seized, he said.

#Uttar Pradesh


