Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony

Noida, March 15
A Class 12 student died on Thursday allegedly after she fell off the balcony of her 18th-floor apartment in a group housing society in Noida Extension in a suspected case of accidental death, police said.
The 18-year-old girl was watering plants in the balcony in the evening when the incident took place, officials said.
"The girl died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society in the Bisarkh police station area," a police spokesperson said.
Police rushed to the spot and legal proceedings were initiated, the spokesperson said.
A senior officer told PTI that the girl, whose parents are teachers, had recently got the results of her last examination in the school and had cleared it successfully.
"It appears that while watering the plants she slipped and fell off the balcony," the officer said.
The incident comes a day after a Class 7 student died allegedly after he jumped off the 22nd floor of his building in a nearby society in a suspected case of suicide due to exam pressure.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house; being brought to Delhi for questioning
ED conducts searches at her residence in connection with a m...
Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA
His strong comments at a media briefing came when asked abou...
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...