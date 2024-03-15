Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony

PTI

Noida, March 15

A Class 12 student died on Thursday allegedly after she fell off the balcony of her 18th-floor apartment in a group housing society in Noida Extension in a suspected case of accidental death, police said.

The 18-year-old girl was watering plants in the balcony in the evening when the incident took place, officials said.

"The girl died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society in the Bisarkh police station area," a police spokesperson said.

Police rushed to the spot and legal proceedings were initiated, the spokesperson said.

A senior officer told PTI that the girl, whose parents are teachers, had recently got the results of her last examination in the school and had cleared it successfully.

"It appears that while watering the plants she slipped and fell off the balcony," the officer said.

The incident comes a day after a Class 7 student died allegedly after he jumped off the 22nd floor of his building in a nearby society in a suspected case of suicide due to exam pressure.