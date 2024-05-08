Entire BJP engaged in spreading lies against Rahul: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI

Raebareli (UP), May 8

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday charged that the entire BJP machinery is engaged in spreading lies against Rahul Gandhi.

Slamming the BJP, she also said that it talks about religion, caste and temple-mosque but not about real issues concerning the people.

Campaigning for her brother Rahul Gandhi from the family bastion, she said the people of Rae Bareli understand leaders well.

"When they did not like some policy of Indiraji (Indira Gandhi) they defeated her also. Indira did not get angry but did introspection. You elected her again. It is a speciality of the people of Rae Bareli that they understand leaders," she said while addressing a street meeting at Thulwasa in the constituency.

She said the BJP wanted to change the Constitution but when it realised they would have to suffer losses in the election, the prime minister said they had no such plans.

Earlier in a post on X, she said her party's 100-year-old relationship with the people of Rae Bareli has entered a new era and the people of the constituency are once again ready for its leadership.

As part of the poll campaign, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to attend street meetings at Maharajganj, Halor, Bhawanigarh, Goodha, Tilenda, Inchauli and Sudauli --all in Bachhrawan assembly constituency of Rae Bareli.

The BJP has fielded its minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from the seat.

