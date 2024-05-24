Father of 5 girls cuts open pregnant wife's stomach to check baby's gender; wife survives, baby boy dies

Chandigarh, May 24
Desperate to be a father of a son after he have had five daughters, a man cuts open his pregnant wife's stomach to check if she was going to give birth to a boy or a girl.
Panna Lal-- who belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Badaun--was sentenced to life in prison.
The case dates back to September 2020, says a report in NDTV.
The couple used to fight regularly over not having a boy. When she was eight months pregnant, he cut her stomach and it was so deep that her intestines were left hanging from her stomach, Anita told the court.
Panna Lal fled the spot.
Anita was rushed to the hospital by her brother. She survived, but the baby boy could not be saved.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling
Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...
‘Communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc members at ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan
Modi was addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally to garner support ...
Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Raids were conducted late Thursday night and in the wee hour...
Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers
The killers mutilated the body, pealed flesh from bones and ...
Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody
He was in police custody since Saturday i.e. May 18