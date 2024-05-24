 Father of 5 girls cuts open pregnant wife's stomach to check baby's gender; wife survives, baby boy dies : The Tribune India

  • Uttar Pradesh
Father of 5 girls cuts open pregnant wife's stomach to check baby's gender; wife survives, baby boy dies

Panna Lal-- who belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Badaun--was sentenced to life in prison

Photo for representation only.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 24

Desperate to be a father of a son after he have had five daughters, a man cuts open his pregnant wife's stomach to check if she was going to give birth to a boy or a girl.

Panna Lal-- who belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Badaun--was sentenced to life in prison.

The case dates back to September 2020, says a report in NDTV.

The couple used to fight regularly over not having a boy. When she was eight months pregnant, he cut her stomach and it was so deep that her intestines were left hanging from her stomach, Anita told the court.

Panna Lal fled the spot.

Anita was rushed to the hospital by her brother. She survived, but the baby boy could not be saved.

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

