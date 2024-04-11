Five killed as bikes collide and dumper runs over them in UP’s Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), April 11
In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, five people died after being trampled by a dumper in the Pilibhit district.
The accident took place when two motorcycles collided near Nisra in the Jehanabad police station area on the Bareilly-Haridwar highway.
A dumper ran over them, killing them on the spot. The driver fled after the accident.
The deceased include Aaqib (21), Saheb (25) and Arbaaz (26). The three youths were on their way to offer prayers on Eid.
Owais (33) and his wife Sakra Begum (30), who were riding on the second bike and were going to celebrate Eid with their relatives, also died in the accident.
Soon after the accident, the villagers gathered at the site and created a ruckus.
Police immediately launched an investigation and sent the bodies for the postmortem examination. Additional forces have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, said the police spokesperson.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’
CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the pri...
Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM
The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting ...
Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'
Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and ...
6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'
The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr
How can IAS officer Parampal Kaur join BJP, Punjab government yet to accept her resignation, Bhagwant Mann ‘warns’ of ramifications
Mann asked her to understand the procedure for acceptance of...