Five killed as bikes collide and dumper runs over them in UP’s Pilibhit

IANS

Pilibhit (UP), April 11

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, five people died after being trampled by a dumper in the Pilibhit district.

The accident took place when two motorcycles collided near Nisra in the Jehanabad police station area on the Bareilly-Haridwar highway.

A dumper ran over them, killing them on the spot. The driver fled after the accident.

The deceased include Aaqib (21), Saheb (25) and Arbaaz (26). The three youths were on their way to offer prayers on Eid.

Owais (33) and his wife Sakra Begum (30), who were riding on the second bike and were going to celebrate Eid with their relatives, also died in the accident.

Soon after the accident, the villagers gathered at the site and created a ruckus.

Police immediately launched an investigation and sent the bodies for the postmortem examination. Additional forces have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, said the police spokesperson.