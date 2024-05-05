 Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days : The Tribune India

  Uttar Pradesh
  Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Police say the body of the class eight student was found along a canal in Bulandshahr

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Multiple police teams have been put on the case, and CCTV footages are also being analysed.



PTI

Noida, May 5

A Greater Noida-based businessman's minor son, who went missing on May 1, was found dead in the adjoining Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police officials said.

The body of the class eight student was found along a canal in Bulandshahr, they said.

Krishna Kumar Sharma, who runs 'Shiva da Dhaba' in Greater Noida, said a woman had come to call his 14-year-old son Kunal at his eatery on May 1, and he went along with her but never returned.

“Around 2.15 pm the woman came and took my son with her. When he did not return for a long time, we called up on his mobile phone but it was switched off,” Sharma said in his complaint to the police.

The police lodged an FIR under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) against unidentified persons the same night and launched an investigation.

A CCTV footage also surfaced on social media that purportedly showed the boy walking to a car and sitting inside it without any person physically forcing him to do so.

Additional Police Commissioner (law and order) Shivhari Meena said multiple police teams have been put on the case, and CCTV footages are also being analysed.

“A fact emerged in the case that the boy had left (in a car) with a girl. The people who are under suspicion in the case are being called and questioned by the police. Along with this, other angles in the case are being examined,” he said.

“Today, the boy's body was found along a canal in adjoining Bulandshahr district. Further legal proceedings are being carried. Some more important facts have come to light and the case would be unveiled soon,” Meena added.

In February, a 16-year-old son of a trader in Greater Noida was allegedly killed by his friends and his body was dumped in a canal. The body was recovered after 11 days of search operations.

Vaibhav Singhal, the son of a trader in Bilaspur town, was strangled by two of his friends on January 30 allegedly over a personal dispute involving the girlfriend of one of the accused.

The incident had sparked a major protest by local residents and closure of markets in the area for a couple of days, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also taking stock of the law and order situation.

