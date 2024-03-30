Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence as supporters break barricades

PTI

Ghazipur/Lucknow, March 30

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was on Saturday buried next to his mother.

Security arrangements have been strengthened outside his residence in Ghazipur ahead of the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Saturday.

The last rites of Mukhtar Ansari, who died due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday and whose body was brought to his home town around midnight on Friday, was attended by his brother and son amid chaos as supporters tried to break barricades.

Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed around the Ansari residence and the burial ground, which is located at distance of about a kilometre and a half.

After the post-mortem on Friday, a convoy carrying Ansari's body left Banda for his native place in Ghazipur at around 5:30 pm amid heavy security.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles along the 400-kilometre route via several Uttar Pradesh districts.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail, was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his health condition deteriorated. He died at the hospital during treatment.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lucknow #Uttar Pradesh