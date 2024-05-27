IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

Noida, May 27
The Noida Police has arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in connection with the death of his live-in partner, whose body was found inside their apartment in a posh society here on May 25, officials said on Monday.
The police said the body of the woman, who worked for BHEL, was found hanging from a fan inside the flat on tower number 8 of Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 here and it appeared to be a case of suicide.
Accused Saurabh Meena (35) is an IRS officer of the 2016 batch while the deceased Shilpa Gautham (37) worked at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), according to a police official.
“We received an information on Sunday about the suicide of a woman in Lotus Boulevard society. Immediately a team of local Sector 39 police station reached the spot and it was found that the woman, who was living there with her friend Saurabh, had died by hanging from the fan,” Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said.
“The police field unit also reached the spot for investigation and the woman's family were also called in there after which the body was sent for post-mortem,” Mishra said.
He said later the woman's family filed a complaint with the police after which an FIR was lodged in the matter.
Saurabh has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the additional DCP said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.
