LPG cylinder blast kills woman, her 3 kids in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria

Deoria (UP), March 30
In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old woman and her three children were killed after an LPG cylinder exploded in a village of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred around 4 am in Dumri village located within the Bhaluani police station limits, they said.
The cylinder exploded when tea was being prepared by Aarti Devi, police said.
Senior officials arrived in the village after the incident and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, they said, adding that forensic and fire department teams are also at the spot.
Shivshankar Gupta, the deceased woman’s husband, was getting ready to step out of the house and tea was being prepared when the cylinder exploded, police said.
Besides Aarti, the couple's daughters -- Aanchal (14) and Srishti (11) -- and son Kundan (12) were killed in the incident, they added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence as supporters break barricades
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...