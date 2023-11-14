Man found hanging after getting thrashed by girlfriend's family in UP village

IANS

Unnao, November 14

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by the family of the girl he loved in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The incident took place at Atiya Rasoolpur village of Unnao when he had come to meet the girl.

The following day, on Monday, his body was found hanging from a mango tree, two hundred metres from his girlfriend's village.

The family of the deceased have accused the girl's family of murder.

In the post-mortem report, injury marks of beating with a stick were found on the shoulder and hands. Death due to hanging has been confirmed. The police are investigating the matter.

According to reports, Sajan Lodhi, 22, resident of Atiya Rasulabad village under Asiwan police station area, had come to meet his girlfriend on Sunday.

When his girlfriend's family members saw him, they beat up the young man. On Monday morning, his body was found hanging from a tree in the mango orchard of Shivkumar, a resident of Hasnapur.

The villagers who went to the fields saw the body and informed his family.

Station incharge Rajeshwar Tripathi said the family of the deceased had not filed a complaint and the post-mortem had been done. Further action would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, he added.

Deceased Sajan, his father and the girlfriend's family work at a brick kiln in Makhi area.

The couple fell in love but the boy's family was not ready for the marriage.

#Uttar Pradesh