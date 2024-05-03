 Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the accused

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing


IANS

Jhansi, May 3

A man gave triple talaq to his wife in a moving train and then fled, the police said.

The incident occurred just before the Jhansi Junction on April 29 when Mohammad Arshad, 28, was travelling with his wife Afsana, 26.

As the train chugged into the Jhansi station, Arshad gave triple talaq to his wife and got off the train. He also beat his wife before fleeing.

Shocked by the sudden turn of events, Afsana contacted the Government Railway Police, which sent her back to Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat, from where she had boarded the train for Bhopal, earlier that day.

An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the accused.

Arshad, a computer engineer employed with a private firm in Bhopal, had married Afsana, a graduate hailing from Kota in Rajasthan, on January 12 this year.

The match was made through a matrimonial advertisement.

When the couple visited Arshad's ancestral house in the Pukhrayan last week, Afsana was shocked to find that Arshad was already married.

When she confronted him, he and his mother began to harass her for dowry, according to the complaint.

This continued until Arshad finally pronounced the triple talaq and disappeared after abandoning her on the train.

In a video that has since gone viral, Afsana has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help her and also take action against such people who divorce women and abandon them.

Circle Officer (CO) Priya Singh said that based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered against her husband Arshad, his maternal uncle Aqeel, father Nafeesul Hasan, and mother Parveen.

"The matter will be investigated, and action will be taken," the CO added.

-

amita/khz

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

3
India

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

4
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

5
Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

6
India

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

7
Delhi

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

8
World

'Part of Indian territory': India lodges protest with China over construction activities in Shaksgam Valley

9
Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

10
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court for bail in corruption, money-laundering cases

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...

BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son

BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son

Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...

EC to parties: Stop enrolling voters for post-poll schemes

EC to parties: Stop enrolling voters for post-poll schemes

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...

India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam

India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam

Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground


Cities

View All

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump leaves residents choked

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump leaves residents choked

35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as AIT Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

First randomisation of EVMs held

Congress launches poll campaign for Kulbir Zira from Khadoor Sahib

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to docs

INDIA VOTES 2024: 5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Man dies in fire at ethanol plant at Naraingarh

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

Attendance remains low in schools after hoax bomb threat

Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP files papers from West Delhi

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Railway employees mark Labour Day

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat