Murder accused hosts social media live from UP's Bareilly Jail: 3 jail warders suspended

Bareilly (UP), March 16
The jail administration has suspended three jail warders of the Bareilly Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh following an investigation into the matter of an inmate accused of murder possessing a mobile phone on which he hosted a live video on a social media platform.
The probe was ordered after a purported video of a murder accused Asif lodged in Bareilly Central Jail hosting a live video surfaced on a social media platform on Thursday.
In the two minute-long video, Asif is heard saying, "I am in heaven and enjoying it." On seeing the video on social media, the deceased's brother met District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh on Thursday and gave him a written complaint.
The authorities have also shunted a deputy jailor and sought written explanation from the two jailors regarding the incident.
"Three jail warders Ravi Shankar Dwivedi, Hans Jeev Sharma and Gopal Pandey have been suspended for dereliction of duty on Friday. The deputy jailor Kishan Singh Baldia has been attached to the Jail Headquarters Lucknow," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Kuntal Kumar on Saturday said.
"A written explanation has also been sought from jailors Vijay Kumar Rai and Neeraj Kumar regarding the incident," he added.
The officer said that no objectionable item was recovered in barrack searches held as part of the investigation.
Asif is accused of shooting a public works department (PWD) contractor Rakesh Yadav (34) to death in broad daylight on December 2, 2019, in Sadar Bazar Police Station area of Shahjahanpur.
Another accused Rahul Chaudhury was also accused to have killed Yadav and the duo are currently lodged in Bareilly Central Jail.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voters above 85 years of age can vote from home
Over 97 crore eligible to vote in LS elections, urge voters ...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?
Ambitious welfare schemes/promises expected to be the key th...
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...