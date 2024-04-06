PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

Tribune News Service

Saharanpur, April 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress manifesto, likening it to the ideologies of the Muslim League and Left parties.

Addressing his second election rally in Saharanpur for the BJP candidate and the RLD candidate in Kairana, Modi remarked, “Once hailed as India's largest party with leadership spread across the nation, it appears the Congress has lost sight of national development. The recently unveiled Congress manifesto lacks vision, resembling the mindset of the Muslim League and the Left. The Congress seems to have faded into oblivion, unable to drive the nation forward.”

Contrastingly, Modi emphasized his relentless commitment to national progress. “My actions speak louder than words—I work tirelessly, round the clock, aiming for progress by 2047. This is Modi's new mantra—your dream is Modi's pledge.”

Shifting focus to corruption, Modi asserted, “Today, I am dedicated to rooting out corruption for the sake of your children's future. Corruption poses a grave threat to our nation and undermines the prospects of our youth. I am steadfastly fighting to secure a better future for your children, despite attempts by corrupt elements to intimidate me.

“Our mission is clear: to eradicate corruption from its roots. However, those vested interests are working to shield the corrupt. But let me assure you, Modi will not waver. The crackdown on corruption will persist—I guarantee it.”

Modi highlighted India’s emergence as a global power, attributing it to the strength of 1.4 billion Indians. “BJP follows 'Rastraniti' (national policy), not 'Rajniti' (politics),” he added.

Touching upon welfare measures, Modi emphasised, “Welfare of the poor is not merely a poll promise for the BJP; it is our mission. In just 10 years, the BJP has accomplished what the Congress couldn't achieve over several decades.”

