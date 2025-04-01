Senior railway engineer mowed down by freight train in Ballia

A senior section engineer of the railways died after being hit by a freight train at Ballia railway station, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred on Monday when Shankar Mandal (58) was walking from platform number 2 to his office at the eastern end of platform number 1. A freight train going from Chhapra to Ghazipur hit him, killing him instantly.

GRP Station House Officer (SHO) Vivekanand Yadav said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Mandal was a resident of Katihar in Bihar.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.