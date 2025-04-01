DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Senior railway engineer mowed down by freight train in Ballia

Senior railway engineer mowed down by freight train in Ballia

Shankar Mandal (58) was a resident of Katihar in Bihar
article_Author
PTI
Ballia, Updated At : 10:48 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

A senior section engineer of the railways died after being hit by a freight train at Ballia railway station, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred on Monday when Shankar Mandal (58) was walking from platform number 2 to his office at the eastern end of platform number 1. A freight train going from Chhapra to Ghazipur hit him, killing him instantly.

GRP Station House Officer (SHO) Vivekanand Yadav said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Mandal was a resident of Katihar in Bihar.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper