Supreme Court grants interim bail to UP MLA Abbas Ansari in gangster Act case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted six weeks’ interim bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari in a case under the state’s Gangsters Act.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed Ansari, son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, to stay in his official accommodation in Lucknow and seek prior permission from authorities before visiting his constituency in Mau.

The bail reprieve from the top court paves way for Ansari’s release from Kasganj Jail for he is on bail in all other criminal cases against him.

The bench asked Ansari not to leave UP without court’s prior permission and inform police authorities a day before appearing in different courts in the cases against him.

While restraining him from speaking in public on the pending cases, the top court sought a status report from the police on compliance of the bail conditions by Ansari in six weeks.

Ansari, the court said, should be released from jail subject to furnishing bail bonds in a Chitrakoot sessions court, hearing the case’s trial.

Ansari was taken into custody in other criminal cases on November 4, 2022, and arrested under the gangsters Act on September 6, 2024.

The bench noted he was granted bail in all other criminal cases except the gangsters Act case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ansari, said the high court had quashed the FIR registered against him under the gangster Act case, last year, but granted liberty to the police to file another FIR if there was evidence against him.

He said the police filed the FIR and retained similar averments present in the previous one.

“Time and again, the courts have either quashed the FIR against him or granted bail in cases registered against him. This shows the level of prosecution the state was pursuing against Ansari,” Sibal said.

The bench said granting bail in criminal cases did not mean that prosecution did not perform its job properly.

Sibal said in the UP gangsters Act case, there were no independent witnesses and only official witnesses were policemen who reiterated the story similar to the one in the FIR quashed by the high court.

“There is no question of me influencing or threatening the witnesses, who are police men in this case,” he said.

The bench said even policemen could be threatened.

“I am inside jail and I know what will happen, if I threaten a policeman involved in the case” Sibal responded.

Additional solicitor general K M Nataraj, representing the UP government, opposed Ansari’s bail plea and said he couldn’t be allowed to come out at least till two-three prosecution witnesses were examined in the case.

The bench asked for how long could he remain in custody.

“On the one hand, the court does not want to pressure the prosecution to expedite the trial. Hushing up the matter often leads to miscarriage of justice to the victim. We need to balance the interests,” the bench said.

Sibal said Ansari was a national level shooter.

Justice Surya Kant in a lighter vein told Sibal not to brandish his laurels in a criminal case otherwise it could mean something else.

Nataraj said Ansari’s pistol was for the game and not terrorising common people.

On January 31, fearing an encounter, Ansari sought to appear virtually in the trial court proceedings in a case under the Gangsters Act.

He submitted that he was appearing before the court virtually from jail in Kasganj but the facility was later stopped.

The top court, which had sought the UP government’s response on Ansari’s bail plea, denied the plea for virtual hearing on the ground that no prayer was made in the petition and asked Sibal to move the high court with the plea.

On December 18, last year, the Allahabad High Court rejected Ansari’s bail plea in the case.

An FIR was lodged on August 31, 2024 at Kotwali Karvi Police Station in Chitrakoot district under Section 2, 3 of UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against Ansari, Navneet Sachan, Niyaz Ansari, Faraz Khan and Shahbaz Alam Khan. They were accused of extortion and assault.