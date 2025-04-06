DT
PT
Watch 'Surya Tilak' spectacle: Ram Lalla's forehead illuminated at Ayodhya temple

Watch 'Surya Tilak' spectacle: Ram Lalla's forehead illuminated at Ayodhya temple

At 12 noon, a beam of sunlight fell precisely on the forehead of the idol at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, forming a celestial tilak
ANI
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Updated At : 01:29 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple witnesses "Surya Tilak" at 12 noon on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. ANI Photo
On the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak' illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla. The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight fell precisely on the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol, forming a celestial tilak. Visuals showed priests offering prayers to Ram Lalla during the ‘Surya Tilak’.

Earlier in the day, large crowds gathered at the temples across Uttar Pradesh in Ayodhya and Sambhal.

The authorities heightened security across different zones, with drone surveillance and zonal arrangements to manage the large influx of pilgrims.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar said, "A large number of devotees are arriving on the occasion of Ram Navami. We have divided the areas into different zones. Drones are being used for crowd management and security purposes.”

In Sambhal, too, security personnel were deployed in large numbers at temples and nearby areas, and officials monitored the situation closely through surveillance systems.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

