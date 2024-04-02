 ‘They wanted Fortuner and additional dowry’: Woman beaten to death by husband, in-laws in Noida; arrested : The Tribune India

'They wanted Fortuner and additional dowry': Woman beaten to death by husband, in-laws in Noida; arrested

Noida, April 2

A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws over dowry demands near Noida with the police here arresting her husband and father-in-law, officials said on Tuesday.

Karishma got married to Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived in Kheda Chauganpur village under the Ecotech 3 police station area. However, her in-laws started pressuring Karishma to get additional dowry and a Toyota Fortuner, according to the complaint made by her brother Deepak.

"On March 29, we received information that the accused had demanded additional dowry from the complainant's sister and when the demand was not met, Karishma was tortured and beaten to death," a police spokesperson said.

"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Ecotech 3 police station under IPC sections 498A (cruelty inflicted on married woman), 304B (dowry death), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and investigation taken up," the spokesperson said.

The official said that in pursuance of the case, accused husband Vikas Bhati alias Bittu and his father Sompal Bhati were arrested by the local police from a service road in Ecotech 3 area on March 31.

The two were later produced in a court which has remanded them in judicial custody, the police said, adding efforts are underway to nab other accused in the case.

