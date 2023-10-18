Toll in explosion in Meerut soap-making unit rises to 5

PTI

Meerut (UP), October 18

The toll in the explosion in a building housing a soap-making unit in Lohia Nagar locality of Meerut climbed to five, officials said on Wednesday.

Ten persons were injured in Tuesday’s explosion that happened in a residential area, of which five have died and the rest were sent for treatment.

Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena on Wednesday said, “In the explosion which took place, four persons had died in the morning, while another injured person succumbed to his injuries late in the evening.

“The five deceased persons are said to be residents of Bhojpur in Bihar. A card recovered from the spot has Bhojpur written over it,” Meena said.

A magisterial probe was ordered into the incident.

Circle officer (Kotwali) Amit Kumar Rai said that a case has been registered against the owner of the building, Sanjay Gupta, and the tenant, Gaurav Gupta.

The FIR was registered late on Tuesday evening under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) among other relevant sections, and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The incident will be probed by the Additional District Magistrate (city) and four other officers.

On Tuesday, District Magistrate Deepak Meena had told reporters that some machines used in manufacturing of soap were found at the spot in Lohia Nagar locality. He said that this indicated that either soap was manufactured in the house or its packaging was being done at the building.

The DM said that the soap-making unit was operating from the ground floor and the building was completely destroyed in the incident.