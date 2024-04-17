UP bus drivers asked to keep family photo on dashboard; here is why

Lucknow, April 17
The Uttar Pradesh transport department, has hit upon a new strategy to reduce the number of road accidents.
The transport commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh has appealed to drivers of all commercial vehicles and state buses to keep a picture of their family on the dashboard.
Principal Secretary of Transport L. Venkateshwar Lu said on Wednesday that the idea of displaying family pictures was adopted from Andhra Pradesh.
The innovation of displaying a family photo in front of the driver aims to foster emotional sensitivity towards road safety, he said.
“It will keep reminding the drivers of their families and encourage them to safe driving,” said the official.
According to the commissioner, this measure has successfully reduced road accidents in Andhra Pradesh.
The press statement issued also highlighted a 4.7 per cent increase in road accidents, from 22,596 in 2022 to 23,652 in 2023, prompting the transport department to seek innovative solutions.
