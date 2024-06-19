 UP cop deployed at Ram temple hit by bullet from own weapon, dies : The Tribune India

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • UP cop deployed at Ram temple hit by bullet from own weapon, dies

UP cop deployed at Ram temple hit by bullet from own weapon, dies

Police say they are probing if it is a case of accidental firing or suicide

UP cop deployed at Ram temple hit by bullet from own weapon, dies

The cop was deployed as part of the Special Security Force (SSF) set to provide security at the temple premises. Photo: ANI file



PTI

Ayodhya, June 19

A 25-year-old police jawan deployed at the Ram temple here died after being hit by a bullet from his own weapon, with police saying they are probing if it is a case of accidental firing or suicide.

Shatrughan Vishwakarma was deployed as part of the Special Security Force (SSF) set to provide security at the temple premises.

Inspector General Pravin Kumar said the incident occurred at 5.25 am on Wednesday. It is being probed whether it is a case of accidental firing or suicide, he said.

The jawan was deployed near the VIP gate in front of the Koteshwar temple. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is just 150 meters away from the spot.

Police said more clarity will emerge after investigation and the postmortem report.

Last year on August 25, a PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) constable deployed at the security of Ram Janmabhoomi died of bullet injuries.

Kuldeep Tripathi (24) of 2019 batch was with the 25th battalion of PAC. It was said then that he received a bullet shot from his own service weapon. 

#Hindus #Ram Temple


