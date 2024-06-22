UP govt transfers 11 IPS officers, Lucknow gets new commissioner

Lucknow, June 22
The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 11 Indian Police Service officers, including the police commissioners of Lucknow and Prayagraj, officials said on Saturday.
IPS officer Amarendra Kumar Sengar is the new police commissioner of Lucknow.
He has replaced S B Shiradkar who has been posted as additional director general of police (ADG) Lucknow Zone. Earlier, Sengar was ADG Lucknow Zone.
ADG Bareilly Zone Prem Chand Meena has been made ADG/MD Police Housing Corporation. He will be replaced by Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma.
Vinod Kumar Singh has been made ADG Cyber Crime while ADG/MD Police Housing Corporation Prakash D has been given the responsibility of ADG Railway.
ADG Railway Jai Narayan Singh has been sent to PTC Sitapur.
ADG Special Security L V Antony Dev Kumar has been posted as ADG, CBCID. ADG Security Raghuveer Lal has been given the additional responsibility of ADG Special Security Force along with his current post.
ADG, CBCID K Satyanarayan has been made ADG, Traffic and Road Security, while BD Palson posted on the post of ADG Traffic has been posted as ADG, Training.
