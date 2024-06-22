UP man kills 1-year-old son thinking he wasn't his child

PTI

Bahraich (UP), June 22

A man allegedly killed his one-year-old son here, over suspicions that he was not the father of the child, police said Saturday.

Police arrested the man after a complaint by his wife who found the child unconscious on Thursday.

The child was taken to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, they said.

SHO of Rupaidiha Police Station Samsher Bahadur Singh said, "The mother has accused her husband one Sujit for the murder. The body of the minor has been sent for post-mortem examination."

Based on the complaint, police on Friday lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Sujit and arrested him, the SHO said.

"As per preliminary investigation, it was found that Sujit doubted the fidelity of his wife and used to say that the minor boy was not his child, so he killed him. A probe into the matter is underway," he said.