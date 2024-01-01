UP woman gives birth at hospital gate, newborn dies soon after

IANS

Badaun, January 1

A woman delivered her baby at the gate of the District Women's Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun after its staff allegedly refused to admit her as she did not have money to pay the fees.

The baby died soon after.

Badaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said an investigation had been ordered.

According to the family, Neelam, a resident of Kabulpura locality here, was taken to the District Women's Hospital after she went into labour.

Neelam's husband Ravi claimed that no doctor was available in the hospital and the staff there refused to admit his wife.

The district magistrate said the hospital staff “mistreated” the woman by refusing to admit her. The city magistrate has been instructed to investigate the incident and submit a report in three days, he said.

The woman delivered the child at the gate of the hospital and the newborn died soon after.

#Uttar Pradesh