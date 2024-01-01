Watchman kills 6-year-old girl in UP following unsuccessful rape attempt; sniffer dog helps in apprehending him

IANS

Agra, January 1

A watchman brutally murdered a six-year-old girl following an unsuccessful rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

The child was drowned in a water tank, and her head was bludgeoned with a stone, police said on Monday.

Her lifeless body was discarded in a pile of garbage.

According to the police, the accused, 45-year-old Rajveer Singh, initially feigned assistance in the search for the girl alongside her family.

Suspicion arose when Jabbar, a Labrador police dog, incessantly barked upon encountering Rajveer.

With the aid of the sniffer dog, the suspect was apprehended within hours.

Both the accused and the victim hailed from the same village.

During interrogation, Rajveer confessed to the crime. The accused, employed as a private watchman safeguarding crop fields from stray cattle, now faces charges under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, following a complaint filed by the minor's father.

DCP Suraj Kumar Rai said, “The accused abducted the child while she was playing outside her house. During a sexual assault attempt, Rajveer killed the child because she resisted him and cried out for help.”

