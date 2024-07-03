‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

Mainpuri, July 3

After the Uttar Pradesh police carried out a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', who hold a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place claiming the lives of 116 people, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar revealed that Bhole Baba was not found inside the campus.

"We did not find Baba ji inside the campus...He is not here...", said Deputy SP Sunil Kumar.

Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured people stands at 28, says Office of Relief Commissioner.

Hathras Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Manjeet Singh said that the procedure of identifying the bodies brought is underway. 19 out of a total of 32 have been identified.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on Wednesday, a senior government official said.

A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to inquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, following the tragic incident.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Tuesday, Adityanath said, "Our government will get to the bottom of this incident and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible. The state government is investigating this entire incident. We will see whether it is an accident or a conspiracy."

He also slammed the political parties doing politics over the tragic incident and said, "Doing politics on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. This is the time to heal the wounds of the victims, to sympathise with the victims. The government is sensitive in this matter and no culprit will be spared."

The chief minister said that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

According to the statement, lakhs of devotees gathered in the programme of Bhole Baba, famous as Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, in Hathras district. More devotees arrived at the event than the permission given by the administration.

In the worst such tragedy in recent years, 121 devotees suffocated to death and their bodies piled atop each other in the stampede that took place in the district's Phulrai village on Tuesday.

PTI/ANI inputs

