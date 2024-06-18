Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man

IANS

Agra (UP), June 18

A 38-year-old woman bludgeoned her ex-boyfriend with a baseball bat and smashed a beer bottle on his head after he allegedly disapproved of her affair with another man.

The man's body, Identified as Brajveer Singh, 40, was found in Rohta, Malpura area of Agra on Saturday, and his head bore injury marks.

Kavita Chahar, a resident of SR City Colony in Agra, allegedly lured and killed him along with her new boyfriend and his friends, the police said.

The police have arrested the woman and her four accomplices. "All the accused have been sent to jail," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar on Tuesday.

Kavita, who was already married, had been in a live-in relationship with Brajveer for 10 years from 2007. She fell in love with Brajveer, who lived near her in-laws' home.

Later, in Agra, she befriended Surendra Chahar and began living with him, which angered Brajveer.

In 2019, he set fire to Surendra's clothing store, leading to his imprisonment based on Kavita's testimony.

After his release from jail, Brajveer allegedly harassed Kavita, forbidding her from staying with Surendra.

Frustrated, she conspired to murder him. "She called the victim to meet her on June 15. As soon as he arrived, she had an altercation with him. Chahar and his friends Atul, Rohit, Sonu and Kavita attacked Brajveer with a baseball bat. They hit him on the head with the bat and smashed a beer bottle, killing him and dumping the body near the Rohta canal," the DCP said.

Brajveer's family, estranged due to his relationship with Kavita, claimed no connection with him and did not come to Agra to collect the body.

The police registered a case against Kavita and her accomplices under IPC sections 302 and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).