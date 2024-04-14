4 killed as car falls into river in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar

Dehradun, April 14
Four people, including two brothers, were killed when their car fell into a river in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district in the early hours of Sunday.
The accident occurred on the Rima-Gharamghar motor road, near Chidag, at around 4 am, Bageshwar Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Kailash Negi said.
The car fell about 250 metres down the road into the river, he said.
All occupants of the car were seriously injured in the accident.
Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, with the help of locals, pulled them out of the river and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead, the officer said.
The victims were identified as Kamal Prasad, Niraj Kumar, Dipak Arya and Kailash Ram, who were aged between 25 and 30 years, Negi said.
Niraj and Dipak were brothers, the SHO added.
The families of the victims have been informed.
The victims were residents of Vadyuda Rima and Junyal Dofad, the officer said.
