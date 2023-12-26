6 die in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar as wall of brick kiln collapses

Dehradun, December 26
Six workers were killed and four injured on Tuesday when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police said.
The accident occurred at Lahboli village, said Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobhal, who was on the spot.
The four injured had been hospitalised, he said.
They were working at the brick kiln when the wall collapsed, the SSP said.
"We are looking into the circumstances that led to the accident. Action will be taken against whoever is found responsible," Dobhal added.
