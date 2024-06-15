8 dead as tempo traveller with 17 people falls in Alaknanda river on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 15

At least eight people were killed after a tempo traveller carrying 17 passengers went down a gorge in Uttarakhand on Saturday, said officials.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 8 people died when a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. Rescue operation underway.



The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Raitoli.

The tempo traveller fell into the Alaknanda river.

Locals, police and State Disaster Response Force are currently engaged in rescue operations, officials said.

