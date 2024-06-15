8 dead as tempo traveller with 17 people falls in Alaknanda river on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway

Chandigarh, June 15
At least eight people were killed after a tempo traveller carrying 17 passengers went down a gorge in Uttarakhand on Saturday, said officials.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 8 people died when a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. Rescue operation underway.— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024
(Video: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/vBAQCnioyO
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A tempo traveller, with about 17 passengers on board, fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. Rescue work is being carried out by SDRF and Police team. So far, two injured have been sent to the hospital by the team through ambulance.… pic.twitter.com/5v9nhLFL4B— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024
The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Raitoli.
The tempo traveller fell into the Alaknanda river.
Locals, police and State Disaster Response Force are currently engaged in rescue operations, officials said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds
Accused Gaurav and one of victims pursued IELTS together at ...
8 Naxalites, STF jawan killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
The gunfight broke out in Abhujmad forest area of Narayanpur...
Remove video recording of excise case court proceedings from social media: Delhi High Court to Sunita Kejriwal
In the video, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is seen addressing a ...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress