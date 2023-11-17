9 killed, 2 injured as pick-up vehicle falls into gorge near Nainital in Uttarakhand

Nainital (Uttarakhand), November 17
Nine people were killed after their pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge on the Chedakhan-Midar Road in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district early on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred around 8 am when the vehicle was going from Patlot to Amjad village, Senior Superintendent of Police (Nainital) Prahlad Narayan Meena said.
The vehicle fell into the gorge while trying to save a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction, he said.
While six people died on the spot, three succumbed in hospital. A couple and their son were among those who died, Meena said.
Two people injured in the accident have been referred to a higher medical facility in Haldwani from a Community Health Centre in Okhalkanda, where they were admitted initially, the officer said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the loss of lives and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs
The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, ...
PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, cites his own morphed garba video
Flagging the misuse of AI for creating 'deepfakes', he says ...
Polling ends for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections
Single-phase voting in Madhya Pradesh covered all 230 assemb...
ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final
Airfares too soar up to three to five times
5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam
The gunfight erupted on Thursday morning at Samno village in...