Anand Kumar shares success mantras with aspiring engineers in Dehradun

Chandigarh, April 5
Super 30 fame Padma Shree Anand Kumar, a celebrated mathematician and academician encouraged the city youth and answered their career and life-related queries at an event in Dehradun.
As a distinguished educator, he not only inspired the youth but also provided guidance on navigating engineering career paths and addressing life’s challenges. The event, hosted by UPES, a Dehradun-based multidisciplinary university, offered a unique opportunity for young aspiring engineers to interact directly with Anand Kumar.
