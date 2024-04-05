Anand Kumar shares success mantras with aspiring engineers in Dehradun

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

Super 30 fame Padma Shree Anand Kumar, a celebrated mathematician and academician encouraged the city youth and answered their career and life-related queries at an event in Dehradun.

As a distinguished educator, he not only inspired the youth but also provided guidance on navigating engineering career paths and addressing life’s challenges. The event, hosted by UPES, a Dehradun-based multidisciplinary university, offered a unique opportunity for young aspiring engineers to interact directly with Anand Kumar.

