FIR lodged against Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Jeena for misbehaving with municipal official

Dehradun, March 8

An FIR has been lodged against BJP MLA Mahesh Jeena and four unidentified people for allegedly misbehaving with Dehradun Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar and threatening him recently. The alleged incident had led to a strike by municipal corporation employees in the town.

Jeena, who represents the Salt Assembly seat in Almora, has been booked at the Kotwali police station under sections 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to conduct a probe into the alleged incident and submit his report to the government in 15 days.

The IAS association of Uttarakhand on Thursday issued a statement condemning the alleged incident. It alleged that the MLA, with four of his aides, created a ruckus at the municipal corporation office in Dehradun on March 5 over the allocation of a tender.

He allegedly abused and threatened a senior clerk in the office and a contractor. When the matter was conveyed to the commissioner, the MLA allegedly also abused the commissioner and other officials, the statement said.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral, in which the MLA can be seen arguing angrily with the municipal commissioner.

However, the MLA denied the allegations saying he had not abused the municipal commissioner.

Jeena said he had asked the corporation employees to show documents on whose basis a Haryana-based company was not allowed to take part in the tender process. The officials did not provide the documents and misbehaved with him, he said.

The strike by municipal corporation employees was withdrawn after the lodging of the FIR and the probe order against the MLA Sonika.

