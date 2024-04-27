Massive forest fires rage in Uttarakhand's Nainital; IAF called in

PTI

Dehradun, April 27

An IAF helicopter was pressed into service on Saturday to extinguish massive forest fires raging in Nainital district in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The situation in the district worsened on Friday with the flames reaching the High Court Colony in the Pines area.

An MI-17 helicopter collected water in a Bambi Bucket from Bhimtal lake and poured it over the burning forests of Pines, Bhumiadhar, Jyolikot, Narayan Nagar, Bhawali, Ramgarh and Mukteshwar areas of the district, officials said.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said all efforts are being made to bring the fires under control and it will be done soon.

“An IAF helicopter has already started dousing the fires,” he said.

CM Dhami said he will hold a meeting with the forest officials in Haldwani later in the day to review the situation.

Three people were arrested in Rudraprayag while trying to set fire to the forests.

As many as 31 fresh incidents of forest fires were reported from various parts of the state, destroying 33.34 hectares of forest land, according to the officials.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Uttarakhand