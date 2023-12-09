 India to be USD 5 trillion economy by end of 2025: Amit Shah at Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Uttarakhand
  • India to be USD 5 trillion economy by end of 2025: Amit Shah at Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit'

India to be USD 5 trillion economy by end of 2025: Amit Shah at Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit'

Congratulates Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for signing investment MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore with different companies

India to be USD 5 trillion economy by end of 2025: Amit Shah at Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Uttarakhand Global Investors’ Summit 2023, in Dehradun, December 9, 2023.



PTI

Dehradun, December 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said India will become a USD 5 trillion economy by the end of 2025.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute here, Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade due to the farsighted and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The world is looking to India with hope today. Between 2014 and 2023, India has risen from its position as the 11th to the fifth economy in the world. Never before did the country make so big a leap during 75 years of Independence,” he said, and attributed all this to Modi's visionary leadership and his capacity to translate his vision into a reality.

Modi is leading the movement for climate change, and he is trying to impart pace to the world's slowing GDP through the Make in India programme, besides leading the campaign for a terror-free world, Shah said.

On G-20, he said the Delhi Declaration was India's big achievement on the diplomatic front, which the world will remember for decades to come.

The country's per capita income has doubled in the last ten years, Shah said, adding that 13 and a half crore people have come out of poverty across the country during the period.

“The IMF described India as a bright spot in a dark zone. Morgan Stanley said by 2027, India will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world, forging ahead of Japan and Germany. These are good signs. India's time has arrived,” he noted.

About the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, he said when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told him that he had set a target of getting investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore for the summit, he thought it was impossible.

“But I congratulate him for already signing investment MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore with different companies. The two-day summit marks the beginning of many new things for Uttarakhand. After two decades of Uttarakhand's creation, I can say with confidence that Atal ji created it and Modi ji is building it,” Shah said.

He asked investors to come to the state and unlock its limitless investment potential in various sectors, saying apart from the state government's investment-friendly policies, it has a corruption-free administration, which will help them.

Shah said Uttarakhand was the country's most peaceful state in close proximity to Delhi, which would give investors a big advantage.

The minister also said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created smaller states with great hope, and it is the collective responsibility of all to ensure that the experiment succeeds.

#Amit Shah #Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

2
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal’s statue installed alongside ex-deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal’s at Killianwali village

3
Punjab

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

4
Punjab

High Court tells Punjab to stop salaries of two top bureaucrats till they comply with court order

5
Punjab

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers' widows

6
Uttar Pradesh

Caught on camera: Woman accidentally shot at police station in Aligarh

7
India

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

8
India

India’s Aditya-L1 mission captures full-disk images of Sun

9
Business

RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions

10
Punjab

Balwant Singh Rajoana ends hunger strike after meeting Akal Takht Jathedar

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...

BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for ‘anti-party’ activities

BSP suspends Danish Ali for ‘anti-party’ activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Government's policies

Move comes day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings...

Odisha cash haul set to be ‘highest-ever’ with Rs 290 crore seizure

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament Question on Hamas, calls for inquiry

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA clarifies 'making technical changes'

The written answer to the unstarred question number 980, upl...

ISIS module leader among 15 operatives arrested in Maharashtra, Karnataka: NIA

ISIS module leader among 15 operatives arrested in Maharashtra, Karnataka: NIA

Several NIA teams swoops down on 44 locations in Maharashtra...


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Akal Takht panel to meet today to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition, release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody, AAP’s Sanjay Singh tells court

No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody, AAP’s Sanjay Singh tells court

Decomposed body of woman found inside flat in south Delhi

Delhi: Two arrested for firing at house over monetary dispute with its owner

2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Three lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Act tough against those involved in illegal sand mining, says DC

MC polls: Congress likely to face litmus test in Jalandhar West wards

Cops swing into action, register FIR after 3 days

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab's Mohali

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association